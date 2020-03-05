Beverly Olin

OLIN, Beverly Ann The death occurred at the Beach Grove Home, Charlottetown, on Monday, March 2, 2020 of Beverly Olin (nee Webster), wife of the late George Olin, formerly of the Cornwall area, aged 80. She was the mother of Heather Olin of Boston MA and Jo-Ann Olin of Providence, RI. She is also survived by her siblings, Barbara Webster (David Raftery) of Hull, MA, Shirley Bickford (Fremont) of Exter, NH, Carol Hein (Stanley) of Tacoma, WA and Roy Webster (Lorna) of Rustico; brother-in-law, Bill Olin; and cousin, Gordie Cairns. Besides her husband George, Beverly was predeceased by her parents, Lemuel and Margaret (Cairns) Webster. No visitation by personal request. A memorial service will be held at Central Queen’s Funeral Home Chapel at a later date. If so desired, donations in Beverly’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com or by sending an email to cqfuneral@gmail.com

