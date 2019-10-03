BISO, Lloyd L. Suddenly, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a short illness on Tuesday, October 2, 2019 of Lloyd L. Biso of Charlottetown, age 85 years. Beloved husband of Adele (nee Barrett), loving father of Heather (Boyd) Peardon and Nancy Biso. Guggy to Patrick (Kasia) and Katherine (Craig) Myers, and great-grandchildren Nora and Eric. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel for visiting hours on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Peoples Cemetery on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. If so desired, memorials to Island Nature Trust would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
Commented