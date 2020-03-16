Blaine Nicholson

NICHOLSON, Blaine Robert The death occurred peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary, Alberta on March 12, 2020, of Blaine Robert Nicholson, age 67. Beloved son of William and the late Thelma (Gill) Nicholson, formerly of New Glasgow, PEI. Much loved brother of his twin Brian, Donnie (Cathy), Donalda Wheatley (Sheldon), Barry, Gary (Valerie) Sandra Sobey (Gordon), Carl (Sandra Skeffington) and Darren. Loving Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. After graduating from UPEI and NSTECH with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Blaine worked mainly in the oil industry in Alberta and also spent time in Cuba, Libya, Scotland and Texas. There will be no visitation or funeral service by personal request. Family and friends from Calgary will be gathering for a celebration of Blaine’s life on Friday, March 13, 2020. Interment will take place later in New Glasgow Cemetery.
