Blake Doyle

October 22nd, 1969 - April 24th, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Blake John Donald Doyle on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home in Brandon, Manitoba. Born in Charlottetown, he was the son of the late John Blair Doyle and Joann (Howard) Smith (MacAusland). After growing up and attending school in Charlottetown, he worked in retail sales and parts distribution. After moving to Dartmouth, he worked in fire suppression contracting, then spent time with the Northwest Company in northern communities, eventually settling in Brandon, Manitoba. Blake had an affinity for cars, often had a cup of coffee in hand, and was willing to help anyone who came asking. Blake is survived by his mother Joann (Howard) Smith, brothers Blair (Angela) Doyle, Dartmouth and Brodie (Dorieann) Doyle, Ottawa. He is further survived by his sons Mitchel, Matthew Doyle, and former spouse Susan Doyle (Keefe), Dartmouth. Blake will be missed by his extended family, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins, but was closest to Cousin Kellie Gallant (Roman), Ottawa. Besides being predeceased by his father John Blair (Elaine) Doyle, he was also by his grandparents Donald and Gladys MacAusland (James) and John and Doris Doyle (Hennessey) of Charlottetown. The family would like to offer sincere thanks to the many health professionals who assisted him throughout his later journey in life. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lennon Recovery House. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com
