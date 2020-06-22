March 14th, 1946 - June 20th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020 of Nelson Blake Sharbell, Charlottetown and formerly of Portage, PE, age 74 years. Dear brother of Colleen Sharbell, Linda Sharbell, Larry (Charlene) Sharbell and Edward (Christine) Sharbell. Brother-in-law of Kevin Smith. Blake is predeceased by his parents Edward and Kate (nee Saunders) Sharbell, step-mother Ruby (Curley) Sharbell, sisters Marlyn Sharbell-Enman (Ralph), Christine Smith and brother Dale. Blake is lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephew Kathleen, Angela, Laura, Amanda, Elizabeth, Ronald and grand-niece Samantha. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private visitation and service will be held. Interment in St. Bridget’s Roman Catholic Church Cemetery, Foxley River. Memorial may be made to St. Bridget’s Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Fund. On-line condolences may be sent to www.belvederefh.com
