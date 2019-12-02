BRIEHL, Robert Frederick The death occurred peacefully with family by his side, at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, Charlottetown, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, of Bob, “Uncle Bob”, “Abuelo Daddy” Briehl, of North Rustico and formerly of Spain, England and the US, aged 67. Bob was the beloved son of Ruth Brewer of North Rustico and Fred Briehl (Betty) of Maine. He is also survived by his loving children, Enrique Lloyd Briehl Tamayo (Regina) and Roberto Federico Briehl Tamayo and their mother Genoveva Maria Tamayo Ureña; and grandfather of Maria Genoveva Katharina Briehl Schell and Rafael Frederick Briehl Schell. He will also be lovingly remembered by his sister, Deirdre Wilson (Ken); nieces, Rowan and Anya and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. Bob was predeceased by his sister, Susan Alexander Brewer. There will be no visitation or funeral by personal request. The North Rustico Lions Club will hold a memorial service at the North Rustico Lions Club on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 7 p.m. Everyone welcome. If so desired, memorial donations to the QEH Equipment Fund would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com, or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Central Queens Funeral Home, New Glasgow.
