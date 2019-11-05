BOSWALL, Marlene Ann
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, November 1, 2019 of Marlene Ann Boswall (Brown) of Charlottetown, age 84. Mother of Carol (Jan), Faye and Paul. Beloved grandmother of Christopher (Nathalie) and great grandmother of Henri Frederick Boswall. Sisiter of Joanne. Predeceased by her son Robin. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or service by personal request. Private family interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Donations in Marlene's memory may be made to Camp Gencheff. www.belvederefh.com
