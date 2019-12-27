Boyce Stevenson

STEVENSON, Boyce Elmer Peacefully with family by his side, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, December 23, 2019 of Boyce E. Stevenson, age 78 years. Beloved husband of Gloria (Brown). Loving father of Darren and Cindy Clark (Shawn). Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Cole, Lindsay and by step-granddaughters Danielle and Taylor and grand dog Molly. Brother of Barrie (Joan) and Sylvia Sampson (Ron). Nephew of Velda MacKinnon. Boyce is lovingly remembered by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Clayton and Florence (Jewell) Stevenson. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 11 am. Interment in East Wiltshire Cemetery. Visitation Friday 2-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or the East Wiltshire Cemetery. www.belvederefh.com
