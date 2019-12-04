BUTT, Rev. G. Boyd It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Rev. G. Boyd Butt, 91, of Parkland in the Valley, Quispamsis, formerly of Pointe-du-Chêne, on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his late residence. Born August 8, 1928 in Blackhead, NL, he was the youngest son of the late Henry and Elizabeth Ann (Thistle). He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Reverend Butt was a man of deep faith and dedicated to his ministry. He began his pastoral career upon becoming ordained in 1961 through 1974 in various charges throughout the Atlantic provinces following his graduation from Mount Allison University and Pine Hill Divinty Hall. In 1974 he joined the Canadian Bible Society in Saint John, NB where he was District Secretary for NB and PEI. He was then called to Bermuda as Minister for the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Saint-George’s from 1986 to 1995. Boyd retired with his wife, Hilda and settled in Shediac where he remained active with Trinity United Church in Shediac and McKees Mills. Social fellowship was very important to him as well and he was an active member of organizations including the Masons, Shriners and Kiwanis. A loving and dedicated father and family man, his expressions of deep caring and pride were always evident. His free-flowing generosity was offered to his wide network of friends who he considered extended family. He loved to cook, tinker in carpentry, and would never make a visit to anyone without a small gift. Before his illness he loved to travel specifically to visit family and friends all over Canada, through the United States, and Bermuda. His favorite trip of a lifetime was with his wife to the Holy Lands. He is survived by his three daughters: Luann McManaman (Terry) of St. Albert, AB, Sharon Cameron (Fraser) of York Point, PEI, and Jacquelyn Legere (David) of Quispamsis, NB; four grandchildren: Lauren (Elias), Emily, Charity (Nuno) and Terry; eight great grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Hilda Charity Butt (Cassell). The family will receive condolences Saturday, December 7, from 1 to 2 pm at the Frenette Funeral and Cremation Centre, 396 Main Street, Shediac, from where the funeral service will be celebrated at 2 pm, followed by a reception. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Shediac. The family offers great thanks to the exemplary “Super Duper” care from the Parkland in the Valley, Quispamsis staff and residents whom he considered family. In memory of Rev. Butt, a contribution to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frenette Funeral and Cremation Centre, Shediac (532-3297). Words of comfort and donations may be done at www.frenettefuneralhome.com
