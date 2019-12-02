Boyd Richards

RICHARDS, Dr. Boyd Stewart With heartfelt sadness we announce the death of Boyd Stewart Richards, in his 84th year, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton, NB, on November 28, 2019. Born August 12, 1936, in Abney, Prince Edward Island, Boyd was the youngest child of Charles and Marion (Stewart) Richards. After his public education in Murray Harbour, PEI, Boyd graduated from Prince of Wales College in Charlottetown. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from Dalhousie University in Halifax, NS, and then a PhD in Psychology at York University in Toronto, ON. Boyd spent a 35 year career as an educator in Psychology at UNB Fredericton, including supervising honours and graduate students, developing a lifespan development course for nursing students, and studying French at Laval University to be able to instruct Introductory Psychology in French. Boyd was an avid reader, bird watcher, genealogist, Cornish culture enthusiast, and musician, and a strong advocate for social justice and environmental causes. He loved to sing, especially in harmony, and was a member of several choirs, including the Forest Hill United Church Choir, and the Fredericton Welsh Society Choir. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Florence (Sharam), Edmonton, AB; brother, Randall, Murray Harbour, PEI, sister, Nelda (Murray), York, PEI, and brother Alvin, in infancy. Boyd was the last of his immediate family. He is survived and sadly missed by his wife, Catherine (Blakeney) Richards; son, Thomas Richards, Fredericton, NB; daughter, Heather Richards (Pat Lamey); granddaughter, Cadence Richards-Lamey, Port Hawkesbury, NS. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Witty, kind, and encouraging, Boyd always gave the impression that he was genuinely interested in what a person had to say. He will be missed as a warm-hearted and intelligent mentor, colleague, neighbour, friend, husband, father, and grandfather. A celebration of life for Boyd will be held at Forest Hill United Church, 45 Kimble Court, Fredericton, on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2 pm, with a reception to follow. Interment will be at a later date on Prince Edward Island. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the UNB Harriet Irving Library (Psychology holdings), or Forest Hill United Church. Online condolences can be made at www.mcadamsfh.com
