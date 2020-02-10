Brenda Creighton

CREIGHTON, Brenda Lois "The only time a goodbye is painful is when you know you’ll never say hello again." Enveloped by the loving embrace of her family, Brenda Lois (Owen) Creighton, age 74, passed peacefully from this life in the comfort of her home in Brudenell, PEI on February 6, 2020 from complications of stroke and lung cancer. Brenda had profoundly touched so many people during her beautiful life. Her warmth, her loving generosity and her open heart created deep friendships and lasting bonds. She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by friends and family. A fiercely loving wife, mother and grandmother, her infectious passion and enthusiasm for her friends and family blessed those who were lucky to know her. Like the sun, Brenda was the warmth that drew people to her — whether to host friends and family for celebrations in her beautiful backyard oasis with lovingly-prepared new recipes or to sit with a friend and hold their hand through hard times. She gave her heart wholly to everything and everyone. She was an exquisitely-talented artist and spent over half her life quilting. She was proudly one of 10 finalists in North America of McCall’s Quilt Design Star Contest in 2012. Quilting brought her immense joy and pride and she spent hours doing what she loved most with her beloved quilting group who were her extended family. She loved to travel and cherished winter escapes down south which brought her and Frank a cherished network of friends — especially those in Mexico Beach. She loved style and lit up when she snagged a good "find" shopping. She embraced adventure and was daring — she always said yes. She loved to camp and hike and was a Pathfinder and Ranger leader for many years in the Girl Guides. She was a beloved sister to Bill, Art, Pam and Jim and there are many cherished summers with extended family at the cottage in Keppoch with their dad. But it was probably being a grandmother that brought Brenda her the greatest joy. She devoted herself to her five grandchildren hosting "Christmas in July," Canada Day scavenger hunts and a well-supplied craft table. She cheered from the audience at hockey games, swim meets and band performances. She showered them with hugs and kisses. They knew that Nana started each day with a kiss for everyone in the room. She is predeceased by her parents William and Edythe (Oulton) Owen, brother Bill (Lucille) Owen and her sister Pamela (Jim) MacRae. She is survived by her husband Franklin Edgar Creighton; children Heather (David) Creighton Spriet and Chris (Mellissa) Creighton; grandchildren Madeline and Owen Spriet, Lindsay, Benjamin and William Creighton; brothers Arthur (Annette) Owen, Jim (Anne) Owen; niece Megan (Phil) Owen, nephews David (Jennifer) Owen and Kyle (Yvonne) English. A celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer. Those wishing to make a gift in memory of Brenda can do so to the IWK Foundation (iwkfoundation.org or 1-800-595-2266) in gratitude of allowing families to be together when they need it most. Arrangements entrusted to Ferguson Logan Funeral Montague Funeral Home. www.fergusonlogan.com
