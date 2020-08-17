April 11th, 1944 - August 14th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, August 14, 2020 of Brendan Campbell of North Wiltshire, age 76 years. Beloved husband of Reta (Berrigan). Brendan is father of Glenn (Michele) Cascumpec, Robert (Jennifer) Calgary, Blair North Wiltshire, and Jennifer (Kurt Duncan) North River. Grandfather of Katie Campbell, Luke, Noah and Liam Campbell, Kinley and Karly Duncan. Survived by brother Walter (Peggy), and sisters Mary McKenna and Edie Pineau (Clarey) and sisters-in-law Frances and Joan Campbell. Predeceased by parents John and Margaret (Hamm) and brothers Charlie, Frank, and Hughie. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for private family visitation. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Anne’s church Emyvale, and interment in the parish cemetery. If so desired, donations in Brendan’s memory to the St. Anne’s Cemetery Emyvale would be appreciated.
