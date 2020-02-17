CLARKE, Brian K. At Vancouver on Saturday, December 21, 2019 of Brian K. Clarke of Vancouver, aged 72 years. Predeceased by his wife Sarah Jean Knox. Brother-in-law of Kathy Larsen (Louis) , Gloria Larsen (Lester), Barbara Morrison (Laurie, deceased), Phyllis Hayden (Wayne, deceased), John Knox (Ann), Charles Knox (Sylvia). Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private family graveside service and interment will take place at St. John’s Presbyterian Church Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Presbyterian Church Cemetery. www.belvederefh.com
