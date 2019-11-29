Brian Gill

GILL, Brian Frederick The death occurred at the PEI Atlantic Baptist Home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 of Brian Frederick Gill, Parkdale, in his 75th year. Brian is survived by his wife Pat (nee Doyle); son Marc (Tricia); grandchildren Brandon, Roman and Maria; brother Christopher and sister Marcia (Ross Lewis). Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to staff at the Atlantic Baptist Home for the wonderful care provided to Brian. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or service by request. A family memorial will be held at a later date. www.belvederefh.com
