PIDGEON, Brian Kent, Brian Pidgeon (Long Time Employee Town of Aurora) of Aurora and previously of Summerside Prince Edward Island, passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on February 20, 2020 at the age of 59 years. Predeceased by his beloved mother June (nee MacLeod) Pidgeon. Loving brother of Debbie Farish, Cindy Ives and Kelly Chaulk (Angie). Special uncle to David, Duane, Darren and Jennifer. Brian will be fondly thought of by his friend Linda, many family, friends and colleagues at the Town of Aurora and Shoeless Joes in Aurora. A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday February 23, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with words of remembrance being shared at 3:00 p.m. The Aurora Community Centre. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the TOAST Committee (Town of Aurora Staff Together) and may be made through the Aurora Town Hall Office at 100 John West Way or a charity of choice. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition York and condolences may be forwarded through peacefultransition.ca
