CHENELL, Bridget "Pat" The death occurred peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Dec 16, 2019 of Bridget (Pat) Chenell of Orwell aged 70. Loving wife of 52 yrs to Llewellyn Chenell and loving and devoted mother to son Michael (Jeannie) and daughter Marlene. Special grandmother to Nicole and Michael. Special mother in law to Brodie Birt. Survived by 8 brothers and 1 sister. Transferred from the Jenkins funeral Home Millview, to the Hillsboro Funeral Home Stratford for visitation Thursday 5-8 PM. Funeral Friday at Christ Church Cherry Valley at 11:00AM. Arrangements entrusted to the Jenkins funeral home Millview.
