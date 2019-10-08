The death occurred at his late residence on September 5, 2019 of Peter Ignatius Broderick of Calgary Alberta, formerly of Tignish, aged 58. He was the son of the late Everett and Kathleen (Gavin) Broderick. Peter leaves to mourn his brothers and sisters Father Charles, Riverview, NB, Sister Ann, CND, Charlottetown, Bernard (Barb), Toronto, Leo (Vangie), Patricia MacArthur (Brien), John (Edie), Michael (Cheryl), Ronald (Ginette), all of Charlottetown, Irma Mokler (Robert), Fredericton, NB, Pius, Tignish, PEI, Althea, Vancouver, BC, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and friends. Besides his parents, Peter was predeceased by his brothers Leonard, Francis, Timothy, and Patrick, sisters-in-law Dorothy Broderick, Helen Broderick and Jean Broderick, niece Rachel MacAusland (Broderick), nephew Jonathan Broderick. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 with funeral mass at St. Simon and St Jude Church, Tignish at 11 a.m. Interment in the church cemetery. Peter's family will receive relatives and friends following the funeral service at a reception in the Tignish Parish Center. Memorial donations may be made to Father Roy Shea Missions (Brazil).
Commented