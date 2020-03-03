Bruce Pigot

PIGOT, Bruce Coffin Peacefully at the Garden Home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 of Bruce Coffin Pigot of Mount Stewart, age 85 years. Brother of Etta Penney, Ross (Gloria) and Keith (Joan). Predeceased by his parents Lane and Dorothy (Coffin) Pigot, brother Franklin, and brother-in-law Frank Penney. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Funeral Wednesday from St. John’s United Church, Mount Stewart at 11:00 a.m. Interment later in Mount Stewart Peoples Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to the Hillsborough River Association would be appreciated. Visiting hours Tuesday from 3 – 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com

