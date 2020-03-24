Bruce Reeves

REEVES, Bruce The death occurred suddenly at Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 of Bruce Burns Reeves of Wellington and formerly of Summerside, aged 74 years. Bruce was born in Freetown to the late George and Rettie (Shaw) Reeves and lovingly raised by his late grandparents Bertram and Lily (Matthews) Shaw. Beloved husband to Bernetta Mary Reeves (nee Bridges) and loving father of Alivia Reeves (Ovila Gallant) of Wellington, Ruby Reeves (Nick Duguay) of Summerside, Aaron Reeves (Brooke MacKenzie) of Summerside, Faren Reeves (Kyla MacMillan) of Charlottetown, Lanita Reeves (John Baker) of Miscouche and his late daughters, infant Coriena Mary Reeves and Coriena Sherry (Reeves) Annand. Also lovingly remembered by 14 grandchildren, Kash, Carter, Alia, Adriannah, Bruce, Alicia, Felicity, Matthew, Jacinta, Krissa, Kyle, Stephanie, Ashley & Sabrina and 3 great-grandchildren Paige, Cory & Raven and several nieces and nephews. Survived by his sisters Ruby (Olan) Sharpe of O’leary and Verden (Gordon) Graham of Summerside and brother Jackie Reeves of Ontario. Besides his parents and daughters, Bruce was predeceased by his brother Bayfield Reeves. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside. Visiting hours and a funeral service to be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in Bruce’s memory to the Funeral Fund would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
