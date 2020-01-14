SHARPE, G. Bryce
The death occurred peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Sunday, January 12th, 2020 of G. Bryce Sharpe of Norboro, P.E.I., aged 78 years. Bryce was born in Summerside to the late Lindsay and Verna (Mayne) Sharpe. Beloved husband of Jean (MacNeill) Sharpe and loving father of Ewen (Kim) and Matthew (Lori). Also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Weston, Elyse and Lucy. Survived by his brothers Errol, Wayne and Garth, his sister Louise eeks and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Elsie Marie (in infancy). Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Wednesday, January 15th, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment to take place in the Gospel Hall Cemetery, Crapaud at a later date. Memorial donations in Bryce’s memory to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 11:30 to 1:45 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
