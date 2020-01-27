BURLEIGH, Rogers Edmund The death occurred peacefully at the Palliative Care Unit of Community Hospital, O'Leary, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 24, 2020 of Rogers Edmund Burleigh, aged 81, of Bideford, loving husband of Ruby Jean (Noye) Burleigh. Rogers was born on September 8, 1938, in Summerside, son of the late Burton and Mary (Rogers) Burleigh. Cherished father to Geoffrey (Sharon) Burleigh, Troy (Lisa) Burleigh and Susan Burleigh (Mark Campbell). Loving grandfather of Thomas Rogers Burleigh and Brittany Dawn Gallant. Great-grandfather of Hannah, Zacharie and Brayden. Dear brother to Leonard (Joanne) Burleigh, Joan (Peter) Schurman, and Elizabeth Burleigh and sister-in law Shirley (Russell) Ellis, Myrtle (Leonard) Harvey, Kathleen Noye. Sadly missed by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, father & mother in law James & Ruby (Penwarden) Noye and brother-in-law Leslie Noye and brother-in-law Bernard Noye, and nephews Terrance Noye, and Lorne Noye. Rogers was a pioneer in the Oyster industry prominent business man with a strong passion for oysters. He will be truly missed by many. In memory of Rogers, In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the "Rally for the Valley" fund or to the Palliative care unit of the O’Leary Community Hospital would be appreciated. By personal request there will be no visiting hours. A Celebration of Life, will be held on Monday at the Royal Canadian Legion, Ellerslie at 5:30 pm, that is open to the public followed by a light reception. www.fergusonsfh.com
