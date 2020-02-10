LAUGHLAND, C. Elayne Laughland, C. Elayne Peacefully at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, with family by her side, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 of C. Elayne Laughland, Winsloe, age 79 years. Beloved wife of Alan. Loving mother of Donna Walker (Alan), Lori Kays (Doug Hurry), Heather Kays. Lovingly remembered by her granddaughters Kirsten, Richelle and Lauren. Sister of David Spicer. Predeceased by her parents Eugene and Blanche (Hare) Spicer. Elayne was a longtime member of the Charlottetown Duplicate Bridge Club and the first female Life Master in the club. She enjoyed the competitiveness and camaraderie with the many life long friends she made throughout her years at the club. She was also involved for many years with the Charlottetown Kinette Club. In her younger years she was a competitive swimmer but her true home was the Ocean where she felt a sense of limitless freedom. She was private, strong and energetic with a quick wit and a smile for all. She was a lover of nature and gardening and all animals. Elayne has played her final hand with great strength and dignity. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where family invites you to join them in the Belvedere Funeral Home Reception Centre on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4-6 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre or the Kidney Foundation. www.belvederefh.com
Commented