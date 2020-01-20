C. Frederick Hughes

HUGHES, C. Frederick “Fred” At the Garden Home on Thursday, January 16, 2020 of C. Frederick “Fred” Hughes, Charlottetown, and formerly of Brackley Beach, age 102 years. Predeceased by his wife Rena (Younker) Hughes. Dear father of Dennis (Libby), Marlene Fitzpatrick (David) and Sarah "Sally" Jones (Larry). Loving grandfather of Craig Hughes (Paula), Charlotte Hughes (Neil), Chris Hughes, Michael Hughes (Heather), Jeffrey Hughes, Paul Fitzpatrick (Gillian), Aaron Fitzpatrick (Davina) and Rena Ellen Jones. Lovingly remembered by his great-grandchildren Allee, Shelby, Emma, Gabby, Riley, Calvin, Tyler, Hannah, Owen, Jonah and Ondine. Predeceased in 2014 by his beloved son Ronnie Hughes. Also predeceased by his parents George and Minnie (MacLure) Hughes, his siblings Chesley (Irma), Margaret and Harold. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. The family invites everyone to join them in a Celebration of Life in the funeral Home chapel on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The Celebration will be followed by a reception in the Belvedere Reception Centre. Memorial donations may be made to the West Covehead Cemetery. www.belvederefh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.