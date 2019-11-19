C Marie Magennis

MAGENNIS, C. Marie Surrounded by her family, at Beach Grove Home on Sunday, November 17, 2019 C. Marie (Fraser) Magennis of Elliotvale, passed away peacefully at the age of 79. Predeceased by her husband, Earl. Loving mother of Jack, Dr. Terry (Doreen), Brian (Laura Lee), Cindy (Dean) McClumpha, Jo-Anne (Andy Luttrell), and Tracey (Darran) MacDonald. Cherished Grammie to Melissa (David) Whalen; Kara Sansom; Alanna and Dr. Devin (Dr. Renee Amiro); Liam Magennis; Hannah and Drew MacDonald. Great grandmother of Emma, Addison and Madeline Whalen. Marie is also survived by her brothers, Jack and Norbert (Dianne) Fraser; her sister, Betty Guest; sister-in-law Helen Dunning; and brothers-in-law Francis (Faye), Leo (Brenda) Magennis and Francis O'Brien. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Mary (Cain) Fraser; parents in law Terrance and Marion Magennis; her brother, Gerard Fraser; sisters-in-law Rosella O'Brien and Rita MacIntyre and brothers-in-law Joseph and Michael Magennis. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, 2 Hollis Avenue, Stratford for visitation on Wednesday, November 20 2-4 and 7-9 pm. St. Joachim's CWL will have a prayer service at 1:30 pm. prior to visitation. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joachim's Church, Vernon River on Thursday, November 21 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in St. Joachim's Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Pat and the Elephant or the Parkinson's Society of PEI would be appreciated. www.hillsborofh.ca
