CAISSIE, Joseph Robert It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our loved one on Monday, October 7, 2019 following a farm accident, of Joseph Robert Caissie of Matthew Settlement, near Miramichi N.B. and formerly of St-Gilbert PEI in his 59th year. Robert was born on November 29, 1959 and leaves to mourn his passing, his mother Denise (nee Cormier) Caissie of Wellington, brothers and sisters Raymond (Veronica) Caissie of St John, N.B., Alfred (Carol-Ann) Caissie of St-Gilbert, Lucie (Gérard) Gallant of St-Chrysostome, David Caissie of Fort MacMurray, Alberta, Eva (Paul) Arsenault of Maximeville, Simon (Debbie Gatti) Caissie of Brampton, Ontario, Noella (Drew) Worth, of Linkletter Road, Léona (Wayne) Gallant, of Urbainville, Diane (Wilfred) Doucette of Miscouche and by numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and John and Tamara Schenkels and family of Whitney, N.B., his farming family of 23 years. He was predeceased by his beloved father Joseph H. Caissie and his paternal and maternal grandparents. Resting at the Évangéline Coop Funeral Home, Urbainville until Saturday, October 12, 2019 then to the Saint-Philippe et Saint-Jacques Church, Egmont Bay, for funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 11 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday October 12 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Robert had great love for all animals. Memorial donations in Robert’s name made to the PEI Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. If you would like to send a message of condolence to the family please click Online Condolence below or please send an email to evangelinefuneralcoop@pei.aibn.ca
