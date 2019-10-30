CAMPBELL, Harold Donald Harold Donald Campbell age 86 of Montague, occurred on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Born in Newport, PE, Nov 10, 1932, He was the son of the late John A. and Marion Campbell. Harold is survived by his Brothers and Sister, Kenneth (Betty) Campbell, Peter (Leona) Campbell, Lucy Johnstone; brother-in-law Jim Manning; numerous Cousins, nieces and nephews; predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Campbell, Newman Campbell and Sister, Jean Manning; Brother-In-Law, Junior Johnstone; Nephew, John Campbell Jr; Niece, Lisa Sailee. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home, with visiting on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass to be held on Thursday, October 31, at 11:00 AM, St. George’s Catholic Church. Interment to take place in the Parish Cemetery. Donations to Diabetes Association or St. George’s Parish Cemetery Fund would be appreciated by the family. www.fergusonlogan.com
