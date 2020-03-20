CONSTABLE, Candy Charlene At Beach Grove Home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 of Candy Charlene Constable (nee Wakelin), Charlottetown, age 62 years. Beloved wife of Donald Constable. Dear mother of Benjamin and Brad. Loving grandmother of Benjamin and Ethan. Sister of Scott, Chuck, Tony and Chris. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral by request. Online condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com

