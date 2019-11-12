CARDWELL, Sandra Mary The death occurred peacefully and surrounded by her loving family at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Friday, November 8th, 2019 of Sandra Mary Cardwell of Summerside, aged 62 years. Sandra was born in Tyne Valley, P.E.I. to her late parents, Patrick and Mary (nee McAllar) Cardwell. Loving sister of Sharon (Tom) Simon of Manchester, N.H, Shane (Tania) of Toronto, ON., and step-sister of Mary Farris of Summerside, Marlene (Warren) Ellis of Summerside, Joe (Barb) Gillis of Winsloe, Kathy (Don) Aitken of Winsloe, and Rob (Barb) Gillis of Indian River. Also lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Sandra was predeceased by her stepmother Lorena Cardwell. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Wednesday, November 13th where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment to take place in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Brae. Memorial donations in Sandra’s memory to the Prince County Hospital Foundation or the Immaculate Conception Cemetery Fund, Brae would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Tuesday evening, from 5 – 7 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Commented