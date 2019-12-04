HUDSON, Carl Augustus 1939-2019 At the Western Hospital, Alberton, on Monday, December 1st, 2019, of Carl Augustus Hudson beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Gallant) Hudson of Nail Pond, aged 80 years. Born in Annapolis Valley, NS, on November 26, 1939, he was the son of the Late Winfred and Cylinda (nee McGrath) Hudson. Dear father to Raymond Hudson of Nail Pond, Ronald Hudson of Lefroy, ON and Richard (Lily) Hudson of Hampshire, PE. Loving grandfather to Alora and Max Hudson. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton, from where private family visitation will be held for family and close friends. www.rooneyfh.ca
