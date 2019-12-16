MAYHEW, Carl Leith Peacefully with family by his side at the PCH, on Friday December 13th, 2019, of Carl Leith Mayhew of Lady Fane, age 94 years. Left to mourn his loss are his children Shirley Mayhew, Alan (Linda) Mayhew, Michelle (Leonard) Shepherd, Dale Mayhew, Lyndon (Norma) Mayhew,and grandchildren Angela Peters, Lisa MacLellan, Darin and Steven MacLean, Connie Sinclair, Tammy Mayhew, Tanya Marie and Justin Mayhew, Michael and Rebecca Shepherd, and Olivia and Connor Mayhew. Also remembered by siblings Doris Foy, Gordon (Joyce) Mayhew, Marlene MacAusland and sister-in-law Deborah Mayhew. Predeceased by his son Brian (Dorothy) Mayhew, parents Newton and Katherine (Rodd) Mayhew, brothers Lloyd (Anne) Mayhew, Lorne Mayhew, Jack Mayhew, and brothers-in-law Cecil Foy and Alvin MacAusland. Resting at the Dawson Funeral Home, Crapaud with private family visitation. Funeral service on Tuesday, December 17th, from the funeral home at 12:00 noon. Interment in Tryon People's Cemetery. www.dawsonfh.com
