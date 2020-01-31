OLMSTEAD, Carl
At the Atlantic Baptist Home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 of Cecil “Carl” Olmstead, Charlottetown, age 92 years, formerly of Pembroke, Ontario. Beloved husband of Mildred (Taylor). Loving father of Darla Olmstead (Shane Dowling). Brother of Bev Ladurantaye, Perth, ON, Maureen Schaler, BC, Dale Fawthrop (Jean), Amherst, NS, Ron Code, Collingwood, ON. Brother-in-law of Lloyd Taylor (June, deceased), Joan, Ottawa, ON and Ruth, Whitby, ON. Predeceased by his parents Cecil and Lillian (McLaughlin) Olmstead and brothers Eldon and Denzil. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 1:30 pm. A private family visitation will be held from 1-1:30 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society. www.belvederefh.com
