PHILLIS, Carl E. Peacefully passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 of Carl E. Phillis of Charlottetown, age 61 years. Son of Christopher and Valerie Phillis. Brother of Paul Phillis. Loving father of Eliza and Thomas (Amanda). Predeceased by his brother Peter Phillis. Carl was a talented potter, sculptor and respected member of the Arts community. He was a member of A. A. and walked with others on their journey to sobriety. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the Peoples Cemetery. No visiting hours by personal request. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
Commented