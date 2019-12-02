Carl Profit

PROFIT, Carl "Edward" The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at home in Summerside, P.E.I. on Thursday, November 28th, 2019 of Carl “Edward” Profit of Summerside, P.E.I., aged 81 years. Edward was born in Tignish to the late Carl and Janie (nee Harper) Profit. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Doyle) and loving father of (the late) Mark, Michael, John (Benjamin), Paul (Angela), Darlene (Brian) McIntyre, Tracy (Billy) Cromwell. Also lovingly remembered by 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Survived by brothers and sisters; Leo (Anne), Lewis, Nettie (Wayne) Alward, Jenceta (Loria) Jones, Gloria (Gerard) Kennedy, Rose Profit and Jean Shea. Predeceased by his brothers Billy (Bonnie), Emmett (Irma) and Donnie and sister Charlotte (Eddie) Christopher. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Road, Summerside until Monday, December 2nd, 2019, then to St. Paul’s Church, Summerside for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in the St. Paul’s Cemetery, Summerside. Memorial donations in Edward’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Sunday, December 1st, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
