Carly Rioux

RIOUX, Carly Lynn The death occurred in Summerside on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 of Carly Lynn Rioux of Summerside, P.E.I, aged 22 years. Carly will forever be loved and remembered by her parents, Rose MacDonald and Carl Rioux, her brother Evan Rioux and sister Dena Dutcher (Gary Shields), her 2 nieces and 2 nephews as well as her aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by her grandparents. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd. where Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Interment to take place at a later date. By personal request there will be no funeral service. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com

Recommended for you