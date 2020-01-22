Carmen MacKinnon

MACKINNON, Carmen Frances The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 of Carmen Frances MacKinnon of Charlottetown and formerly Borden-Carleton and Springhill PEI, age 89. Left to mourn are her children Carol MacKinnon (Sam Evans), Earlene McKinnon-Gray (Bob Gray) of Charlottetown, Donald MacKinnon (Noelle) of Mahone Bay, NS, David MacKinnon (Wendy) of Medicine Hat, AB, Gladys MacKinnon of Middleton, NS and Richard MacKinnon of Sammamish, WA, USA. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Sarah (Matt Horne), Emily (Craig Rideout), Alexa (Jeff Costain), Victoria (Jesse Morton), Matthew, Tristan (Sarah Dennis), Kate, Donald, Elianna & Simone and her great grandchildren Eila, Farley, Maria, Theo, Josie, and Felix. She was also loved by her brother, Earl MacLeod (Lois) of Stouffville, ON, sister, Harriet Gilpatrick, West Paris, ME, USA, and sister-in-law Joanne MacLeod, Bedford, NS. Carmen was predeceased by her husband, Frank of Springhill, her son, Doug of Borden-Carleton, her brothers, Charlie and Rod and her sister Jenny. Born in Victoria West on October 24,1930 to the late Clara (Philips) and Roderick MacLeod, Carmen spent her childhood on a farm in Victoria West. As part of the second world war effort, her family moved to Halifax and she graduated from Queen Elizabeth High School. She took training as a bookkeeper. After returning to PEI, she married her beloved Frank in 1950 and became stay-at-home mom with their growing family. Her days were very full with cooking endless meals on a Keymac stove, using a wringer washer and clothes line, knitting, doing embroidery on her pillowcases, instilling life lessons in her offspring, hosting many visitors, going to the Women’s Institute and church. She loved going driving with family on Sunday afternoons, doing puzzles, playing games, stopping for ice cream, patting dogs, and eating fresh fish. Most of all, Carmen loved her extended family and was a kind friend and support to many throughout her life. For 15 years she lived in Borden-Carleton with her son Doug and then moved to assisted living at Charlotte Residence in Charlottetown in 2015. Her family would like to thank the staff and residents for their good care and friendship. Carmen’s Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at the East Prince Funeral Home with interment in the Victoria West People’s Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.