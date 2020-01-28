Carol Greene

GREENE, Carol Anne Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, January 25, 2020 of Carol Anne Greene of Cornwall, age 77 years. Beloved wife of Sterling Greene and loving mother of Crystal (Chris Comar). Survived by sister-in-law Marina Reid. Predeceased by her parents Philip and Mary Reid, and siblings Sadie and Merrill Reid. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment later in The People’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, however if so desired, memorials to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Visiting hours Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
