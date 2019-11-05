CASARIO, Eileen It is with heavy hearts that the family of Eileen (Peggy) Casario of Charlottetown, announce her passing on November 2, 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Born in 1931 in Saint John, NB, she was a loving mother to: Jane MacKenzie (Wayne) of Burlington, ON, Raymond Casario (Dubravka) of Maryland, USA, and Randy Casario of Charlottetown; her cherished grandchildren: Jordan MacKenzie (Alina) of Mississauga, ON, Carolyn Henderson (Joseph) of Edmonton, AB, Lauren MacKenzie of Burlington, ON, Devin Casario of Halifax, NS, Danielle Casario of Charlottetown, and Julian Casario of Maryland, USA; her 4 great-grandchildren; and her niece Beth Dick of Moncton, NB. Peggy worked as a registered nurse for 27 years at the PEI Hospital and QEH. She started her career in the ICU and eventually became the head nurse of Unit 1, before finishing her career as a supervisor. She was a highly respected and valued member of the hospital community and was fondly know by the staff as “Mrs. C”. Peggy also had a great love for all animals. In her memory, donations to the Humane Society would be appreciated. The family would like to extend their thanks to the amazing QEH staff on Unit 2, in particular Dr. Cabilio, Dr. Lecours and nurses Jackie and Amelia, for providing excellent care and compassion in Peggy’s final days. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral by request. www.belvederefh.com
