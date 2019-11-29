Catherine Gould

GOULD (ELLSWORTH), Catherine Winnifred Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, the death occurred of Catherine Winnifred (Ellsworth) Gould, of Charlottetown, PE, (formerly of Tignish PE and Nappan NS) age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman Frederick Gould, having predeceased her in 1965. Loving mother of Gail (Joseph) Collins and Norma Lee. Cherished grandmother of Tara Marie Collins and Mitzie Gallant. Beloved only surviving sibling, her sister, Reta Connick of Amherst NS. Predeceased by her husband, Norman; parents - John P. and Catherine (Knox) Ellsworth and brothers Joseph, Preston, Albert, Patrick, Wilbert, Pius and sisters, Mary Settle, Colette Kennedy, Levina Lutterel and Florence Belliveau. All through her life, mom was our strength, our wisdom, our guiding hand, our comforter, our resource centre and our friend as well as being both mother and father. Having lost our dad at a very young age, mom, who always had a very large but soft heart for children, continued on in a tradition that she and our dad had started by giving a warm and loving home to many foster children. After moving to PEI, Mom became an avid volunteer with the Kidney Foundation. She always gave of her time - whether it was to help a neighbor who was sick or knit for the hospitals, schools and those less fortunate in Guatemala or to do a Kidney fundraiser. And play cards - oh how she loved to play cards. There was never a time when her hands were idle - knitting needles, crochet hooks or a pack of cards. Mom, we loved you dearly in life and you will remain in our hearts forever. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, 2 Hollis Ave., Stratford for visitation Friday from 4:00- 6:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Pius X Church, Charlottetown, at 11:00 a.m. Catherine's cremains will be interred alongside her husband in the Saint Charles-Nativity Roman Catholic Cemetery in Amherst NS at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation, PEI Chapter would be appreciated. www.hillsborofh.ca
