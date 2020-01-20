Catherine Miller

MILLER, Catherine Laraine At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, Charlottetown on January 16, 2020 of Catherine Laraine Miller, aged 56, of metastatic breast cancer. Catherine was a feminist, artist, craftsperson, builder, activist, instigator, teacher, mentor, traveller, partner of 28 years to Peter Rukavina, and mother to her beloved Oliver. Catherine was born in Kingston, Ontario on June 18, 1963 to Grant and Marina Miller (Kerr). Raised on the family farm in Harrowsmith, Ontario, she lived an itinerant life of creating, learning, teaching, and working for social justice, settling on Prince Edward Island in 1993. She is survived by her parents, brother William Miller (Debbie), uncle Jim Kerr (Cathy), mother-in-law Frances Rukavina, brothers-in-law Mike Rukavina (Karen Charette), John Rukavina, and Stephen Rukavina (Monique Lacombe), and nieces and nephews Valerie, Allan, Patricia, James, Jacob, Ava, Mila, Victor and Edgar. Predeceased by uncles Stanley Kerr and Clark Miller, aunt Ioma Robinson, and father-in-law Norman Rukavina. A celebration of Catherine's life will be held on Monday at 11 am from St. Paul's Anglican Church, Charlottetown. No visitation by request. In Catherine's memory, make a donation to Stars for Life Foundation for Autism. Then follow her example to forge a more colourful, just and peaceful world. www.hillsborofh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.