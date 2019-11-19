GALLANT, Cedric The death occurred peacefully with family by his side at the O’Leary Community Hospital on Sunday, November 17, 2019 of Cedric Gallant of Wellington age 86 years. Born on December 29, 1933, he was the son of the late Anthony and Hermina Gallant and husband of the late Judy Gallant (nee Pickering). Dear brother of Louise (late Félix) Arsenault of St Gilbert and Donat (Donalda) Gallant of Abram-Village, Cedric is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces Father Raymond Gallant, Rose (Marc) Gallant and daughter Eleanor, May (Leonard) McNeill and daughter Sheila, Agatha (Wyman) McPhee and daughter Gail and son Austin, Eleanor Gallant, Velma (Clarence) Arsenault and son Clair, Eldon (Léona) Gallant and daughter Karen, Anita (Curtis) Beaton, Dionel (Arlene) Gallant, Melvin (Bernadette) Gallant and nephew Ivan Arsenault. Resting at the Évangéline Funeral Home in Urbainville until Wednesday, November 20, 2019 then to the Saint-Philippe et Saint-Jacques Church Egmont Bay for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at a later date in the church cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations in Cedric’s memory made to the Evangeline Funeral Coop or to the O’Leary Community Hospital or to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. On-line condolences may be sent to evangelinefuneralcoop@pei.aibn.com
