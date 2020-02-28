Celina Arsenault

ARSENAULT, Celina M. The death occurred at the Western Hospital, Alberton on Thursday February 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, of Celina M. Arsenault, Tignish Senior Home Care and formerly of Nail Pond aged 103 years. Wife of the late Cyril Arsenault Cyril Arsenault. She was born on the Back Settlement Road on March 9, 1916, the daughter of the late Isadore and Emma (Buote) Doucette. Dear mother to Nelson (Gail) Arsenault, Woodstock and Jimmy (Marie) Arsenault, Pleasant View. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by parents Isadore and Emma, husband Cyril, daughter Millie, son Avis, brothers George, Clarence, Henry, Willie, sisters Madeline, Adeline and Josephine. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road for visiting hours Friday 6 – 9 p.m. Funeral will be held Saturday February 29, 2020 at St. Simon & St. Jude Church, Tignish with funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations to St. Simon & St. Jude Works Capital Campaign or Tignish Senior Home would be greatly appreciated. Interment will take place at a later date in the church cemetery. Tignish CWL will hold a prayer service at the funeral home Friday evening at 5:45 p.m. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- A missed opportunity to demand bold and courageous leadership
- Social event for people with disabilities the first of many says host Rick Beck
- Sweet 16 for leap year baby
- Dogs escape serious injury- Owners still believe coyotes have right to roam
- Lisa McQuaid
- From the remote control to the recycling bin: Hernewood class takes part in battery collection program
- Attitude makes a champion
- Public seeks information on fate of old turbine blades
- Elizabeth "Liz" Keenan
- IN A TWO-HORSE OPEN SLEIGH
Commented