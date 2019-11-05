CHALKER, Marjorie A. It is with broken hearts that the family of Marjorie A. Chalker announces her peaceful passing on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital with family by her side. Born in Pictou, NS, she is the daughter of the late Thomas and Audrey (Cassidy) Chanell and the loving wife of Alan Chalker of Oromocto, NB. Along with her husband Alan, Marjorie is survived by her children; Mark Chalker (Krista Davidson) of Waasis, NB., Trudy Patton (Rick Hetherington) of Hanwell, NB., Boyd and Karen Patton of Calgary, AB., and Colin Patton (Rowanne Moretto) of Rocky Mountain House, AB; her brothers; Vincent Chanell (Jane Boudreau) of Charlottetown, PEI., Floyd and Loretta McLean of Grand Prarie, AB., Wendel and Debbie McLean of Charlottetown, PEI and Dwayne McLean (Dani Spencer) of Calgary, AB.; sisters; Carol and Brenton Clarke of Magdalen Islands, QC., and Colleen and Paul Nickerson of Clarks Harbour, NS.; granddaughters Chloe and Braydee Patton and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her young son Roger. Marjorie was a loving, kind and generous woman who really enjoyed caring for people. Company was always welcome and she loved to cook and care for them. Her favorite place to be was surrounded by her family. Spending time with them was more important than anything and they were her most precious blessing. She and Alan also enjoyed travelling and they had many wonderful get-aways over the years, including trips to her favorite spot, the Caribbean. This lovely woman will be deeply missed. Arrangements are entrusted to the professional care and direction of Oromocto Funeral Home, 108 Winnebago Street, Oromocto, NB (506) 357-5100. Donations in memory of Marjorie can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Diabetes Society. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.mcadamsfh.com Very special thanks to Dr. Cameron and the nurses and staff of 4SE at the DECH for their kindness and for their compassionate care. It was so appreciated.
