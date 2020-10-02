June 21st, 1951 - September 30th, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Warrant Officer Charles “Chuck” Bachmanek, CD3 Retired. Chuck was a devoted husband to his wife of 48 years Ilona Bachmanek, and a caring father to his daughter Erika Bachmanek (William Pineau), and his fur baby Angus. He loved serving his country and was in the Canadian Armed Forces for 38 years. Over the years he was an avid recreational shooter as a member of various rifle associations and also volunteered as a past president of the PEI Rifle Association. His dry sense of humour and deep laugh will be greatly missed. We will love and miss you dearly until we meet again. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. At Chuck’s request there will not be a service. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
