Charles Ruttan

RUTTAN, Charles “Eddie” Peacefully at the Prince Edward Home on Sunday, December 8, 2019 of Charles “Eddie” Ruttan of Charlottetown, age 61 years. Son of the late Clarence and Annie Mae (MacLennan) Ruttan. Survived by his step-mother Marilyn Ruttan of Bridgewater, N.S., step-brother Terry Conrad of Lunenburg, N.S. and step-sister Patricia Skidgmore of Mississauga, ON. Predeceased by his sister Anna Marie and infant brother Clarence Jr. Eddie was a faithful member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 1 in Charlottetown. He enjoyed darts, bowling and bingo. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery. The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 1 will hold a Service of Remembrance at 10:15 a.m. Visiting hours from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. If so desired, memorials to Pat and The Elephant would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
Commented