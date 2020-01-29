Charles Smith

SMITH, Charles Gordon "Charlie" The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, January 25, 2020 of Charles Gordon "Charlie" Smith of Stratford, age 64 years. Adored and loving father of Maureen Smith. Brother of Judith Leedham (David), Betty Ann Richards (Jim Crilly), David (Angela), Thomas Henry Jr. and Dean Smith. Lovingly remembered by the Morse family and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Fondly remembered by Kody and Keegan who were like sons to Charlie. Predeceased by his wife Helen "Suz" Smith (Morse) and his parents Thomas and Bessie (Kaulbeck) Smith. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford from where the visiting hours will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6-9 pm. Funeral service to be held from the Hillsboro Funeral Home - Stratford Chapel on Friday, January 31 at 2 pm. Interment later in Lower Sackville, NS. Memorial donations may be made to the Fitzroy Centre. www.hillsborofh.ca
