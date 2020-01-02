Charlie Gaudet

GAUDET, Charlie J. The death occurred suddenly at home on Sunday December 29, 2019 of Charlie J. Gaudet of Leoville aged 83 years. Born in Tignish, he was the son of the late Urbain and Catherine (LeClair) Gaudet. Survived by his wife Eva (Perry) Gaudet, Leoville, sisters Irene Gallant and Rita McInnis, Tignish and brother Edward Gaudet, Prescott, On. and predeceased by brothers Henri, Joseph, Peter and Albert. Charlie was a loving father of Brenda Macphail (Dan), Allan Gaudet (Darlene) and Patrick. Dear grandfather to Jennifer, Derek, Tami, Nicole and Candice and great grandfather to Jeremiah, Cassandra, Avalon, Connor, Cameron, Paityn and Charleigh. Charlie served our country as a member of the Royal Canadian Navy for 25 years, retiring to P.E.I. in 1980. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road for visiting hours Thursday 6-9 p.m. Funeral will be held Friday January 3, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, Palmer Road with funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated. The Tignish Legion members will hold a service of remembrance at the funeral home Thursday evening at 5:45 p.m. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.