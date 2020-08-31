August 24th, 1937 - August 28th, 2020
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Friday, August 28, 2020 of Charlotte Elizabeth “Betty” MacKay of Charlottetown, Age 83 years. Beloved wife of Ernie MacKay. Dear mother of John “Jack” MacKay and Loanne MacKay. Loving Grandmother of Megan MacKay and Bailey Green. Also survived by her sister Marilyn (Ernie) Diamond. Predeceased by her parents Parker and Amy (Roberts) Ford and son-in-law Kevin Green. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by personal request. Memorial to the P.E.I. Humane Society would be appreciated.
