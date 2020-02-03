Charlotte Robbins

ROBBINS, Charlotte “Winnie” Winnifred August 18, 1937 – January 30, 2020 Passed away at home surrounded by family in her 83rd year. Predeceased by her parents Raymond and Violet Gosse and sister Betty Hillier. Left with fond and loving memories her husband of 58 years, Preston, children Peter (Faith), Jeffery (Rhonda), Karen (David); grandchildren Tonia (Terry), Rebecca, Meagan, Jimmy, Ben (Carly), Allyson, Shannon, Rachelle, Talei, Jack and Daniel; great-grandchildren Jake and Savannah; siblings Emmie, Pearl (Pete) and Gordon (Betty), and a large circle of extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Stephen Major for his kind and compassionate care of mom. Family will receive visitors at Carnell’s Funeral Home, 329 Freshwater Road, on Sunday, February 2nd from 1-5 p.m. Funeral service will be held from the Carnell Memorial Chapel on Monday, February 3rd at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Southlands. Donations in Winnie’s memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.carnells.com
