Christabel Morrow

MORROW, Christabel “Christy” Peacefully at Whisperwood Villa on Friday, March20, 2020 of Christy Morrow, formerly of Iris, age 105 years. Daughter of the late Margaret and Levi Morrow. Survived by her nephews Douglas and Angus Stewart and their families. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. A graveside service will be held in Wood Islands Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com

