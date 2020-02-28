MACINNIS, Christine Marie
The death occurred peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, of Christine MacInnis, daughter of the late John A. and Katherine (MacLennan) MacInnis, formerly of Hopedale, aged 87. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow, for visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Hartsville Presbyterian Church, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. Interment in the Church Cemetery. If so desired, donations in Christine’s memory to Hartsville Presbyterian Church or Pat and the Elephant would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com or by sending an email to cqfuneral@gmail.com
